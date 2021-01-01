Our Blueberry lemonade gummies are the most delicious and effective way to consume Delta-8 THC. We enjoy the uplifting feeling and boost of energy it gives without the anxiety or paranoia feeling that Delta-9 THC can initiate. Our Delta-8 gummies come in 1,000mg & 500mg, 20/10-pack containers. Each of these gummies contains 50mg of Δ8 (Delta-8) THC.



Why use Refined Reefer's gummies?



Our Delta-8 THC gummies are produced in a professional lab using nanoemulsion. What is nanoemulsion? Nanoemulsion is a water/oil dispersion that is stabilized by an interfacial film of surfactant molecule having droplet size range 20–600nm to maximize our gummies potency and ensure that they begin to come on usually within 30 minutes to an hour after being ingested.



What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC aka delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol is a minor cannabinoid naturally produced by the Cannabis plant that is one step over from Delta-9 THC. Since Delta-8 and Delta-9 share structural similarities, they do have similar effects, however, there are some key differences. Delta-8 can be psychoactive for some consumers, unlike CBD which is known for the lack of psychoactive effects. Compared to Delta-9, Delta-8 is a less intense psychoactive experience creating a more clear-minded and relaxed euphoric effect. Depending on the consumer Delta-8 can also have an energizing effect.



Is Delta-8 THC legal?

Yes, although some states have individual restrictions. Delta-8 THC is completely hemp-derived and falls under the legislation of the 2018 Farm Bill. In accordance with the bill, delta-8 preparations contain less than .3% delta-9 THC, which puts it in the same class as CBD.



Can I fail a drug test from Delta-8?

Yes, it is possible to fail a drug test while using Delta-8 THC.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT.

Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.