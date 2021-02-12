Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Temple Flo. This strain produces uplifting and euphoric effects that leave the consumer feeling buzzy. Push Pop features an extra smooth flavor profile that smells sugary and tastes like milky candy. This strain is potent and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose Push Pop to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, and PTSD. According to growers, this strain features icy trichomes on top of bushy light green and orange buds. Flowering time for Push Pop is around 8-9 weeks. This strain was originally bred by Exclusive Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Push Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.