Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Regulator Lava Rocks - Push Pop

by Regulator
HybridTHC CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Highly potent naturally formed THCA crystalline diamonds carefully blended with our strain specific high terpene extract.

About this strain

Picture of Push Pop
Push Pop

Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Temple Flo. This strain produces uplifting and euphoric effects that leave the consumer feeling buzzy. Push Pop features an extra smooth flavor profile that smells sugary and tastes like milky candy. This strain is potent and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose Push Pop to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, and PTSD. According to growers, this strain features icy trichomes on top of bushy light green and orange buds. Flowering time for Push Pop is around 8-9 weeks. This strain was originally bred by Exclusive Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Push Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Regulator
Regulator
Shop products
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

Follow us on instagram @regulator.wa