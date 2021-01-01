About this product
HUGE, smooth draws
.......................................................
Top flow, leakproof design
.......................................................
Wickless technology, stainless steel coil
.......................................................
Free of PEG/PPG/Glycerin
.......................................................
Filled with 1.25g (2g available for Medical Patients)
.......................................................
Nano-sized molecules for an elevated experience
.......................................................
Top flow, leakproof design
.......................................................
Wickless technology, stainless steel coil
.......................................................
Free of PEG/PPG/Glycerin
.......................................................
Filled with 1.25g (2g available for Medical Patients)
.......................................................
Nano-sized molecules for an elevated experience
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RĒL Cannabis
Producer of high quality Broad Spectrum, Distillates, CBD, and Live Resin products that are potent & free of harmful additives. Focused on delivering an elevated consumption experience for all to enjoy! NanoFx Inside - featuring nano-sized molecule clusters for an elevated experience.