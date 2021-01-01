Loading…
Nano Pen - CO2 - Disposable & Rechargeable

by RĒL Cannabis

About this product

Small pen, big clouds
Filled with 1/2 or 1/3 gram of oil
Ceramic cell coil
Rechargeable battery lasts as long as the oil
Rechargeable battery lasts as long as the oil
Reliable, guaranteed device
Free of PEG/PPG/Glycerin
Nano-sized molecules for an elevated experience
About this brand

RĒL Cannabis
Producer of high quality Broad Spectrum, Distillates, CBD, and Live Resin products that are potent & free of harmful additives. Focused on delivering an elevated consumption experience for all to enjoy! NanoFx Inside - featuring nano-sized molecule clusters for an elevated experience.