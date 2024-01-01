Loading...

REL (Oregon)

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

2 products
Product image for Fire OG Rechargeable Disposable Pen 1g
Cartridges
Fire OG Rechargeable Disposable Pen 1g
by REL (Oregon)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sweet Thang Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Sweet Thang Cartridge 1g
by REL (Oregon)
THC 77.56%
CBD 0.87%