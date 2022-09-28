Soy Wax Candles will moisturize and soothe your skin, provide relief for muscle soreness, pain, tension, and inflammation. Enjoy the scent of Spring when applying our Blossom line directly to the affected area. You will gain the benefits of the natural soy wax, CBD Oil, and Essential Oils being absorbed directly into the skin.



Instructions for use:



-Light the candle and let burn until the desired melt has been achieved. Do not leave a lit candle unattended.

-Blow out the candle and let cool. Once the wax has cooled but is still liquid, apply to the desired area.