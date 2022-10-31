About this product
Remedi 1:5 CBD:THC Strawberry Cream tincture is formulated to instill tranquility, perfect for facilitating the rest that you need tonight to overcome the challenges of tomorrow.
--
All sourced from hand-picked cannabis and easy to dose. Tinctures can be fast-acting.
--
Individual results may vary
--
30 mL (1.01 fl oz)
2.5 mg CBD + 2.5 mg THC / serving
50 mg CBD + 50 mg THC / bottle
20 servings / bottle
--
About this brand
Remedi
Welcome to wellness-minded cannabis, delivered in easy forms and precise doses. Find Remedi tinctures, capsules and RSO — available in Relief and Rest benefits — at a dispensary near you.