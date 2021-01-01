Remedi
Rest RSO (500mg)
About this product
Remedi Rest delivers a formulation that is intended to improve rest so that you can wake up to greet the day refreshed. Hand picked cannabis. Rigorously tested. Easy to dose.
RSO can be long lasting. Individual results may vary. RSO can be a highly concentrated product. Please consult your physician before beginning an RSO regimen.
