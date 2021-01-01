Remedi Plus
About this product
Remedi essential caps full-spectrum gel capsules contain a base of hemp seed oil and CO2 extracted full spectrum oil from high-CBD hemp. Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD and there are 30 per bottle.
Recommended Use: Take 1 capsule daily as a dietary supplement. Take 2-4 as needed for more acute remedy.
