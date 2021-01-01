Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Remedi Plus

Remedi Plus

Remedi CBD Essential Full-Spectrum Capsules - 750mg

Buy Here

About this product

Remedi essential caps full-spectrum gel capsules contain a base of hemp seed oil and CO2 extracted full spectrum oil from high-CBD hemp. Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD and there are 30 per bottle.

Recommended Use: Take 1 capsule daily as a dietary supplement. Take 2-4 as needed for more acute remedy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!