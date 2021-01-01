About this product

Cool Breeze & Aloe – Bring a blast of fresh air to your beauty routine while soothing your skin with this high quality soap. Since this variety is created with genuine aloe, it’s an especially good way to revitalize your skin after a fun day in the sun.

Lather up with our Hemp Seed Oil Enriched Soap Bars. Once you try our all natural, skin-loving soap bars you won’t use anything else.

All of the soaps and products that are part of our skincare line are made with all-natural ingredients.