Crazy in Love – There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being in love, and that wondrous emotion is captured in this fruity and floral scent. From fresh strawberry, jasmine, and tiger lily to earthy amber wood and vanilla, this variety is deliciously complex and never boring.

Lather up with our Hemp Seed Oil Enriched Soap Bars. Once you try our all natural, skin-loving soap bars you won’t use anything else.

All of the soaps and products that are part of our skincare line are made with all-natural ingredients.