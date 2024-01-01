Logo for the brand Resinate

Resinate

All categoriesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

16 products
Product image for Affy Taffy
Flower
Affy Taffy
by Resinate
THC 22.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jeeves
Flower
Jeeves
by Resinate
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangerine Dream Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Tangerine Dream Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Resinate
THC 24.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies and Cream Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Resinate
THC 25.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Glue Glass Chillum 0.3g
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Glue Glass Chillum 0.3g
by Resinate
THC 16.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sundae Sunset
Flower
Sundae Sunset
by Resinate
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies & Cream Pre-Fill Chillum 0.3g
Pre-rolls
Cookies & Cream Pre-Fill Chillum 0.3g
by Resinate
THC 24.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Glue
Flower
Strawberry Glue
by Resinate
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Affy Taffy Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Affy Taffy Pre-Roll 1g
by Resinate
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sundae Sunset Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sundae Sunset Pre-Roll 1g
by Resinate
THC 22.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Colorado Chem Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Colorado Chem Pre-Roll 1g
by Resinate
THC 18.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies and Cream Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Resinate
THC 25.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangerine Dream Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Tangerine Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Resinate
THC 24.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lava Cake Pre-Pack Chillum 0.3g
Pre-rolls
Lava Cake Pre-Pack Chillum 0.3g
by Resinate
THC 24.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lava Cake Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Lava Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Resinate
THC 24.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lava Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Lava Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Resinate
THC 24.8%
CBD 0%