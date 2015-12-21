Resinate
Tangerine Dream
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Tangerine Dream effects
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
