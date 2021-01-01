Loading…
Logo for the brand RESOLUTIONCOLO COM

RESOLUTIONCOLO COM

ResÖlution 3 Pack Cleaning Gel and Kit

About this product

Resolution’s bong cleaning kits combine innovative Res Caps® with our powerful Res Gel® giving you everything needed to keep your glass bongs, pipes and accessories as clean as the day you bought them.

3 Pack

Use Res Caps® to seal your bong during cleaning, traveling or storing to prevent spills and bad odors.

With Resolution pouch, se the unscrew the spout to pour Res Gel® directly into your bongs and rigs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!