Resolution’s bong cleaning kits combine innovative Res Caps® with our powerful Res Gel® giving you everything needed to keep your glass bongs, pipes and accessories as clean as the day you bought them.



Use Res Caps® to seal your bong during cleaning, traveling or storing to prevent spills and bad odors.



With Resolution pouch, se the unscrew the spout to pour Res Gel® directly into your bongs and rigs.