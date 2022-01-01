ResRid Small Parts & Rig Cleaner is a cleaner that is designed to let the piece being cleaned to soak for 5-10 minutes. Most dab rigs on the market are more intricate and more susceptible to getting abrasive stuck in them so we have combatted that issue by designing a cleaner that not only removes the resin quickly, thanks to a blend of isopropyl alcohol and natural citrus solvents, but also removes the biofilm layer that is associated with isopropyl alcohol cleaning.