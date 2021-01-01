About this product

Restorative Botanicals’ Comfort Balm™ provides fast acting, warming relief with 2 mg/ml broad spectrum cannabinoid Hemp Extract, Arnica Extract and 7 Essential Oils. We use only Certified Hemp, Grown in Colorado! Formulated to help restore a sense of comfort, relief and well-being, this topical salve provides the most complete balance of broad spectrum cannabinoid rich hemp oil extract, arnica extract, and 7 essential oils, in an all-natural base.



Restorative Botanicals’ hemp extract oils contain a full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other phytochemical. Our concentrated hemp extract oils are produced using a clean, gentle, and low temperature supercritical CO2 extraction process. All hemp plants used to produce our hemp oil extracts come from northern European hemp farms using organic growing practices and without the use of any pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers.