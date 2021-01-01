About this product

Restore Relief™ Cooling Muscle and Joint Cream with hemp extracted cannabinoids and a blend of 3 active Essential Oils, is designed to provide fast-acting cooling relief for weary muscles and joints or from discomfort caused by sports or work related injuries or activities. We are proud to use only Organically grown, Certified Hemp, grown right here in Colorado! This is our Business Development Managers Favorite! Just ask Pamela



This specially formulated and cooling topical blend provides a balance of hemp extract and essential oils shown to be effective, fast acting and soothing, in a rich Calendula Sunflower Seed Oil base cream. Available Sizes: .85 fl oz (25 ml) – 1.67 fl oz (50 ml) – 4 fl oz (120 ml)