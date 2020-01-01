 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. ReTreat Edibles
ReTreat Edibles

Taste the Experience

ReTreat - Double Chocolate Midnight Brownie, Gluten Free Baking Mix for use with Cannabis Oil
ReTreat - Peanut Butter Oat Squares, Gluten Free Baking Mix for use with Cannabis Oil
ReTreat - Rosemary Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Squares, Gluten Free Baking Mix for use with Cannabis Oil
Red Seal Chef John MacNeil crafts uncompromising flavours in these amazing Cannabis baking mixes.
About ReTreat Edibles

Chef inspired baking mixes for use with Cannabis Oil. ReTreat is dispelling the archetypical 'edible' offering by heightening the culinary experience. Using the finest ingredients our premium baking mixes are gluten free, diary free, Non GMO, and vegan friendly. Focusing on creating dependable experiences with your choosen Cannabis oil. ReTreat is dedicated to delivering on taste, discretion, and reliable experiences. See our website for our Cannabis oil dosing chart.