Medical High Dose Gummies 100mg 2-pack

by Retreats Edibles
Retreats Edibles
Welcome to your personal Retreat! Rest assured, we’ve packed all your favorites:

-carefully sourced cannabis
-flower extracted in-house
-paired with delicious fruit purees
-strain-specific varieties

Our farm-to-pocket gummies come in a child-resistant reusable tin perfect for your daily adventures (& no exit bag needed). Enjoy 5 flavors in each 10pk.

Passionfruit Punch - Blueberry Bliss - Strawberry Blast - Sunrise Grapefruit - La la Lychee

-Recreational strain-specific 10pks (5mgs each piece)
-OMMP Medical 2pks (50mgs each piece)

Made by Willamette Valley Alchemy, craft cannabis extractors responsible for creating award- shatters, sauces and Liquid Live Resin cartridges. Cannabis is the foundation of our recipe, each strain chosen for it's metabolic effects. In work, play, or relaxation – make it a Retreat. We'd love to connect @Retreats_wva

