Welcome to your personal Retreat! Rest assured, we’ve packed all your favorites:



-carefully sourced cannabis

-flower extracted in-house

-paired with delicious fruit purees

-strain-specific varieties



Our farm-to-pocket gummies come in a child-resistant reusable tin perfect for your daily adventures (& no exit bag needed). Enjoy 5 flavors in each 10pk.



Passionfruit Punch - Blueberry Bliss - Strawberry Blast - Sunrise Grapefruit - La la Lychee



Available in

-Recreational strain-specific 10pks (5mgs each piece)

-OMMP Medical 2pks (50mgs each piece)



Made by Willamette Valley Alchemy, craft cannabis extractors responsible for creating award- shatters, sauces and Liquid Live Resin cartridges. Cannabis is the foundation of our recipe, each strain chosen for it's metabolic effects. In work, play, or relaxation – make it a Retreat. We'd love to connect @Retreats_wva



Instagram (@Retreats_wva)