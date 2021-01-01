Loading…
Vegan Solventless Gummies 50mg 10-pack

by Retreats Edibles

About this product

Canna-purests rejoice…there isn’t a single desire we haven’t wrapped into these Retreats.

Solventless extraction means your THC was captured using an ice water method. By “washing” frosty plants, sieving, freeze drying and the pressing, our Solventless options are truly hand crafted.

Solventless Vegan Retreats are made with our signature fruit puree recipe, except we use agar instead of gelatin. A crowd pleaser.
Welcome to your personal Retreat! Rest assured, we’ve packed all your favorites:

-carefully sourced cannabis
-flower extracted in-house
-paired with delicious fruit purees
-strain-specific varieties

Our farm-to-pocket gummies come in a child-resistant reusable tin perfect for your daily adventures (& no exit bag needed). Enjoy 5 flavors in each 10pk.

Passionfruit Punch - Blueberry Bliss - Strawberry Blast - Sunrise Grapefruit - La la Lychee

Available in
-Recreational strain-specific 10pks (5mgs each piece)
-OMMP Medical 2pks (50mgs each piece)

Made by Willamette Valley Alchemy, craft cannabis extractors responsible for creating award- shatters, sauces and Liquid Live Resin cartridges. Cannabis is the foundation of our recipe, each strain chosen for it's metabolic effects. In work, play, or relaxation – make it a Retreat. We'd love to connect @Retreats_wva

Instagram (@Retreats_wva)