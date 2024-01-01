Baby Yoda is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the iconic Khalifa Kush X The Menthol strains. Named for the beloved character from The Mandalorian series, Baby Yoda packs a serene and calming high that will make you feel like you're becoming one with the Force. You'll feel happy and lifted as the tingle gently wipes away any bad moods or racing thoughts, replacing them with tranquil, blissful nothingness. Baby Yoda is often chosen to treat a variety of conditions including chronic stress or anxiety, depression, headaches or migraines and insomnia.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.