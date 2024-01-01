Cat Piss features sweet and piney flavors. This strain gets its namesake because some say its uniquely pungent aroma is reminiscent of cat piss. Medical marijuana patients choose Cat Piss to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, headaches, arthritis and chronic pain.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.