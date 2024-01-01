Gelato Fire is a hybrid/sativa cross born from the harmonious union of Fire OG and Gelato. Its balanced effects, tantalizing aroma, and delightful flavor profile make it a standout choice among the multitude of strains available today. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, creativity, or a social buzz, Gelato Fire strain delivers it all. Some users have reported an increased appetite after smoking, which can be valuable for those with appetite-related concerns.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.