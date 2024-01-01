Sun Grown, single sourced, Hybrid hand-trimmed whole bud flower filled .5g preroll



Jet Fuel Gelato is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the powerful Hi-Octane X Jet Fuel strains. The Jet Fuel Gelato high comes on fast and hard, with immediate cerebral effects that hit you between the eyes in no time flat. You'll feel energized with a sense of creative euphoria that lends itself well to any artistic task or conversation at hand. Jet Fuel Gelato is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, depression, inflammation, chronic fatigue, ADD or ADHD and chronic pain.

