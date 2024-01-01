Pineapple Haze is a sativa dominant hybrid (70% sativa/30% indica) strain created as a cross between the insanely delicious PineappleX Haze strains. The onset hits you almost immediately with a euphoric and uplifted cerebral stimulation that gives you a jolt of creative energy with motivation to get outside and move. This cerebral energy has almost no ceiling and no sedative effects, making it perfect for outdoor activities like hiking or swimming. In fact, the only indica effect you'll feel is a mild relaxation that leads to complete pain relief in both the mind and body. Because of these powerful uplifting effects, Pineapple Haze is often used to treat chronic fatigue, PTSD, mild to moderate cases of depression, and chronic pain.

Show more