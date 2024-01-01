Sun Grown, single sourced, Indica dominant Hybrid hand-trimmed whole bud flower filled .5g preroll
Slurricane is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through a potent cross of the delicious Do-Si-Dos X Purple Punch strains. You'll feel a soaring euphoria grow and grow, filling you with an expansive happiness that pushes out any negative thoughts. Slurricane is the perfect choice for treating patients suffering from migraines or headaches chronic pain, cramps or muscle spasms and chronic fatigue.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.