Sticky Buns is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Kush Mints X Gellati strains. The Sticky Buns high is just as delicious, with relaxing effects that will have you flying high before you settle back into the couch for a long and peaceful rest. You’ll feel a rush of cerebral euphoria hit you first, launching you into a high-flying state that’s filled with tingly energy and creativity. This energy won’t spread into your physical form, but rather will keep your mind activated as your body settles into a heavy couch-lock. With these long-lasting effects and its super high 20%+ average THC level, Sticky Buns is often chosen to treat conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, migraines or headaches, depression and chronic stress.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.