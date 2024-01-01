Sticky Buns is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Kush Mints X Gellati strains. The Sticky Buns high is just as delicious, with relaxing effects that will have you flying high before you settle back into the couch for a long and peaceful rest. You’ll feel a rush of cerebral euphoria hit you first, launching you into a high-flying state that’s filled with tingly energy and creativity. This energy won’t spread into your physical form, but rather will keep your mind activated as your body settles into a heavy couch-lock. With these long-lasting effects and its super high 20%+ average THC level, Sticky Buns is often chosen to treat conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, migraines or headaches, depression and chronic stress.

Show more