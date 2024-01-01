Strawberry Amnesia is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Strawberry Cough X Amnesia strains. The Strawberry Amnesia flawlessly blends together those of both of its parents, bringing mind numbing effects with cerebral clarity for a perfect daytime smoke that will give you the boost you need to get ish done. You'll feel an influx of creative energy topped with an increase in focus and motivation. Strawberry Amnesia is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as depression, fatigue, eye pressure, and headaches or migraines.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.