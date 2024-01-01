Sundae Driver is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Fruity Pebbles X Grape Pie strains. The Sundae Driver high is just as delightful as the flavor, with a relaxing and lifted high that will have you kicking back with ease after just a toke or two. You'll feel a euphoric onset that fills your cerebral state with a sense of giddy happiness. Sundae Driver is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, depression and chronic pain.

Show more