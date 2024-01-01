Sundae Driver is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Fruity Pebbles X Grape Pie strains. The Sundae Driver high is just as delightful as the flavor, with a relaxing and lifted high that will have you kicking back with ease after just a toke or two. You'll feel a euphoric onset that fills your cerebral state with a sense of giddy happiness. Sundae Driver is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, depression and chronic pain.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.