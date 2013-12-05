About this product
This is Revive’s biggest seller! This CBD oil provides relief for a wide range of conditions, including both acute and chronic pain, inflammation, muscle soreness, arthritis and joint pain, migraines, nerve pain, PTSD, nausea, and insomnia. The benefit of being ‘full spectrum’ hemp extract is that it provides the entourage effect, which results in over 100 ‘identified’ compounds in the hemp plant joining forces for increased health benefits.
To purchase, please visit: https://www.revivehemp.com/shop/revive-balance-edible-cbd-oil/revivebalance-oil/#bestproduct
To purchase, please visit: https://www.revivehemp.com/shop/revive-balance-edible-cbd-oil/revivebalance-oil/#bestproduct
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Revive Hemp
Revive Hemp was born out of the desire to change the way people care for themselves. We were taking CBD, and noticing profound changes in our own personal health, athletic performance, and well-being. Bottom line: we were able to reduce or eliminate pharmaceuticals from our lives, and decided we wanted to share CBD with as many people as we could.
Since opening in early 2016, we have had hundreds of people write or call to tell us how our CBD has had a positive impact on their life, and the lives of their friends and family. It is humbling and thrilling to be a part of this paradigm shift in how people are choosing to care for their physical and psychological needs.
We believe CBD should be safe and should be affordable. We believe CBD can change the face of healthcare.
Since opening in early 2016, we have had hundreds of people write or call to tell us how our CBD has had a positive impact on their life, and the lives of their friends and family. It is humbling and thrilling to be a part of this paradigm shift in how people are choosing to care for their physical and psychological needs.
We believe CBD should be safe and should be affordable. We believe CBD can change the face of healthcare.