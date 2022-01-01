3 half gram pre-rolls for $21! Wicked Fine Flower! Affordably priced and high quality. Ace Weidman’s is a working person’s weed. Inspired by the success of 90+ wine cellars, Ace Weidman’s is a blend of high quality flower derived from pop-corn buds that are not quite big enough to be sold as premium flower. This flower contains the same terpene and cannabinoid profile of our best flower and comes from our own grow facility in, as well as craft strains from leaders around the state. Blue Dream is a classic California hybrid that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Patient’s have reported this flower can bring motivation and heightened focus good for daytime use. Also, as the effect builds it is known to bring about an ultra-relaxed body effect, leaving you feeling pain free, hazy and totally calm.