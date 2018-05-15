About this strain
Stardawg effects
Reported by real people like you
607 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
