Revolution Cannabis
Red Headed Stranger
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Need a boost? Red Headed Stranger is infamous for its mood-elevating effects that’ll leave you energized and uplifted.
Red Headed Stranger effects
Reported by real people like you
178 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!