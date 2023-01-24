This assorted pack of gummies packs 5 assorted flavors each containing 25mg of high-quality Delta-8, containing 10 gummies for a total of 250mg of Delta-8. The flavors included in each pack are Blue Razz, Lime, Mango, Strawberry, and Watermelon.
Silverback Hemp Co makes high-quality Hemp-Derived Products. Each Silverback Hemp Co product comes in a strain-specific variety including strains like Day Dream, Delta Kush, White Rhino, Durban Poison, Gorilla Glue, Purple Punch, Island Zkittlez, Pineapple Express, and Platinum Jack
Silverback Hemp Co utilizes some of the best quality materials. Our Terpenes will rock your taste buds and have you coming back for more.