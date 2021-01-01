Riococo PCM
Riococo PCM 3 Gallon Open Top Bag
About this product
RIOCOCO PCM Open Top BAG is produced with a special blend of raw materials, which provides the ideal substrate characteristics to the plants. This product is specially designed to reach the optimum water holding capacity (WHC) and air filled porosity (AFP). OMRI Certified Organic
Also available in 1, 2, and 5 gallon versions
