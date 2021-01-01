Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Riococo PCM

Riococo PCM

Riococo PCM 5 Gallon Open Top Bag

About this product

RIOCOCO PCM Open Top Bag is produced with a special blend of raw materials, which provides the ideal substrate characteristics to the plants. This product is specially designed to reach the optimum water holding capacity (WHC) and air filled porosity (AFP). OMRI Certified Organic

Also available in 1, 2, and 3 gallon versions
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!