Jack Herer x Super Lemon Haze
Happy makes you happy! Simple as that. A cross of the Jack Herer and Super Lemon Haze, Happy is a Sativa that has a kick. Fully functional but fully high this is the kind of weed everyone needs form time to time. Why not try Happy?
