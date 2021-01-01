About this product

Parent/Cross Strains:

Face Off OG x OG Kush



From Leafly:



"Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypes, Irene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelopes both mind and body."