About this product
For self-care anywhere and necessary daily pauses.
Make anything an edible, even your favorite post (or pre)-workout protein shake. As the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder, Ripple dissolves quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage. Don’t settle for any edible when anything can be an edible.
Mixes well with green smoothies, yoga class coconut waters, and wellness salads.
Hybrid Like Effect
THC: 100mg
CBG: 100mg
10mg THC : 10mg CBG per Packet
10 Packets per Container
About this brand
Ripple
Ripple produces the most innovative and consistent products in the cannabis market, including: Ripple Dissolvables, the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder; Ripple Gummies, clinically proven to be 2X faster than the competition; and Ripple Quicksticks, the most convenient and fun way to get the fastest THC.
At Ripple, our mission is to improve people’s lives through cannabinoids. We give people consistent experiences they can count on, and we give those experiences 2x faster. We pride ourselves on great products, great people, and great science. We are singularly focused on quality, which to us means doing things the right way, right from the start.
For more information, please visit TryRipple.com
