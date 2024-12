Pour these mouth-watering powders right on your tongue — just like Pixy Stix.



These baddies fit anywhere, the cuff of your pants, your wallet, the rim of your hat. Ripsticks are the ultimate pocketable, fast-acting, on-the-go THC companion.



Candy watermelon meets a chill high, wherever and whenever the feeling strikes. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the good vibes.



Vegan and gluten-free. 1g sugar.



Indica-Like Effect



THC: 100mg

10mg THC per Packet

10 Packets per Container

