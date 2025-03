Experience the hardest hitting gummies in the galaxy — now with triple cannabinoids for ultimate effectiveness! Get Knocked Out with notes of sweet black cherry and tart punch, and stay asleep all night long. Always fast-acting, hard-hitting, and affordable — because everyone deserves a good night’s sleep. Gluten-free, all-natural colors, and enhanced with real fruit juice.



THC: 100mg

CBN: 50mg

CBD: 50mg

10mg THC | 5mg CBN | 5mg CBD per Gummy

10 Gummies per Pouch

