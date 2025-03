Founded in 2014, Ripple is the original provider of fast-acting, water-soluble THC products. With a focus on convenience, reliability, and enjoyable experiences, Ripple represents the nexus of cannabis with traditional food science. The brand's extensive range of fast-acting products include its flagship Ripple dissolvable powders, Ripsticks (Pixy Stix for adults), Ripple Gummies, and Ript (the hardest-hitting, lowest-cost gummies in the galaxy). Learn more about Ripple at tryripple.com.

