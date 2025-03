Get Ript on Rosin with the hardest-hitting, fastest-acting, most affordable live rosin gummies in the galaxy. Experience everything you’ve come to know and love from Ript, now infused with full-spectrum Live Rosin.



Each batch of Ript on Rosin features a premium live rosin strain paired with a complementary, mouth-watering flavor. The strains and flavors will vary from batch to batch, and all strain and flavor information will be printed on each unit.



You don't have to spend a fortune to get Ript on a Live Rosin gummy!



THC: 100mg Full-Spectrum

10mg Full-Spectrum THC per Gummy

10 Gummies per Pouch

