Pure THC for a clear-headed high.



Make anything an edible, even your favorite ranch dressing. As the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder, Ripple dissolves quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage. Don’t settle for any edible when anything can be an edible.



Mixes well with party guacamole, tailgate mixers, and potluck cupcakes.



Vegan, Gluten-free, Sugar-free



Sativa-Like Effect



THC: 100mg

10mg THC per Packet

10 Packets per Container



A non-psychoactive way to ease into any situation.



Make anything an edible, like your morning coffee or avocado toast. As the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder, Ripple dissolves quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage. Don’t settle for any edible when anything can be an edible.



Mixes well with morning cups, pre-meeting dipping sauce, and your hydration station.



Vegan, Gluten-free, Sugar-free



High CBD Effect



CBD: 200mg

THC: 5mg

20mg CBD : 0.5mg THC per Packet

10 Packets per Container



U.S. Patent: 12225913

