RSO+ is a combination of RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) and strain-specific live resin. This full-spectrum whole-plant cannabis oil provides the same great benefit as RSO, but with additional cannabinoids like THCA, CBGA, and strain-specific terpenes found in live resin.
1g RSO+ contains RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) and full-spectrum Live Resin that can be applied topically or ingested orally.
Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
RISE was established out of a desire to provide dependable and consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailments. Our teams expertise in cannabis extraction and isolation enables us to provide confidence in your choice to medicate accurately and effectively.