RSO+ is a combination of RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) and strain-specific live resin. This full-spectrum whole-plant cannabis oil provides the same great benefit as RSO, but with additional cannabinoids like THCA, CBGA, and strain-specific terpenes found in live resin.



1g RSO+ contains RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) and full-spectrum Live Resin that can be applied topically or ingested orally.



RSO & RSO+ products are not suitable for combusting or vaping consumption



Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.