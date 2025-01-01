About this product
RSO+ is a combination of RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) and strain-specific live resin. This full-spectrum whole-plant cannabis oil provides the same great benefit as RSO, but with additional cannabinoids like THCA, CBGA, and strain-specific terpenes found in live resin.
1g RSO+ contains RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) and full-spectrum Live Resin that can be applied topically or ingested orally.
RSO & RSO+ products are not suitable for combusting or vaping consumption
About this brand
RISE
RISE was established out of a desire to provide dependable and consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailments. Our teams expertise in cannabis extraction and isolation enables us to provide confidence in your choice to medicate accurately and effectively.
License(s)
- MI, US: PR-000069
- MI, US: AU-P-000113
