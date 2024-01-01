RISE RSO Tablets (2pk)

by RISE
THC —CBD —

About this product

Established out of a desire to improve patient well-being, RISE products provide a robust custom cannabis platform. Each tablet contains 10mg total active cannabinoids and natural terpenes. RISE products are also free of sugar, gluten, and nuts.

Our NEW 10mg RSO Tablets are an alternative way to consume your RSO. No mess, no stick, and ideal for those new to RSO and seeking convenience.

RSO Tablets – 10mg per tablet. 20 tablets/bottle

Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand RISE
RISE
Shop products
RISE was established out of a desire to provide dependable and consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailments. Our teams expertise in cannabis extraction and isolation enables us to provide confidence in your choice to medicate accurately and effectively.

Custom Ratios. Custom Doses. Custom Cannabis.

License(s)

  • MI, US: PR-000069
  • MI, US: AU-P-000113
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.