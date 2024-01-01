Established out of a desire to improve patient well-being, RISE products provide a robust custom cannabis platform. Each tablet contains 10mg total active cannabinoids and natural terpenes. RISE products are also free of sugar, gluten, and nuts.
Our NEW 10mg RSO Tablets are an alternative way to consume your RSO. No mess, no stick, and ideal for those new to RSO and seeking convenience.
RSO Tablets – 10mg per tablet. 20 tablets/bottle
Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.
RISE was established out of a desire to provide dependable and consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailments. Our teams expertise in cannabis extraction and isolation enables us to provide confidence in your choice to medicate accurately and effectively.