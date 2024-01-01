Established out of a desire to improve patient well-being, RISE products provide a robust custom cannabis platform. Each tablet contains 10mg total active cannabinoids and natural terpenes. RISE products are also free of sugar, gluten, and nuts.



Our NEW 10mg RSO Tablets are an alternative way to consume your RSO. No mess, no stick, and ideal for those new to RSO and seeking convenience.



RSO Tablets – 10mg per tablet. 20 tablets/bottle



Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.

