Established out of a desire to improve patient well-being, RISE products provide a robust custom cannabis platform. Each tablet contains 10mg total active cannabinoids and natural terpenes. RISE products are also free of sugar, gluten, and nuts.



Our NEW 10mg RSO+ Tablets are an alternative way to consume your RSO+. No mess, no stick, and ideal for those new to RSO+ and seeking convenience.



RSO+ Tablets – 10mg per tablet. 2 tablets/pouch



Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.

