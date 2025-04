RISE RSO Tincture is formulated with 100% all-natural refined hemp seed oil and contains 200mg RSO per bottle.



Each dropper is metered to allow for accurate dosing every single time. RISE RSO tincture does not contain any nut oil and is made with hemp seed oil (refined/golden) to offer a 100% cannabis based tincture.



RISE remains focused on making a positive impact in the lives of people through continuous research efforts, the development of innovative medicines, and characterization of disease specific cannabis-based treatment plans. We are committed to being the leader in medicinal cannabis, and are dedicated to shaping the future of the industry by providing clinically relevant alternative wellness options.

