About this product
She's an Indica-dominant strain that musters the best of both worlds: ZKittlez's sweet caramel flavour and Critical Mass' yield. Giant Skittlez develops into a plant with Indica morphology: short but very branchy, and packed with beautiful, purple buds that combine to perfection with her dark green leaves.
Cross: Zkittlez x Critical Mass
Cross: Zkittlez x Critical Mass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Driver Cannabis Co
We are a family-owned, adult-use Maine cannabis company. We specialize in handcrafted, small batch, full spectrum cannabinoid infused confections. Our introductory offerings of Gummies, Sweets (vegan hard candies), Organic Vegan Dark Chocolate and Honey Sticks come in a variety of flavors, doses and strains. Perfectly dosed, perfectly delicious: we specialize in terpene rich, full spectrum cannabis extract, focusing on strain specific batches so you can tailor your experience to your desired effect. This gives our treats an even more beneficial effect, by utilizing the full power of the whole plant. Look for our expanding product line in the future.